CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.15 and a beta of -0.08.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

