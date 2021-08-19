CyberMiles Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00372811 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,658.85 or 0.99909630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

