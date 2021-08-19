CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

