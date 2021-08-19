Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

