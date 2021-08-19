Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

