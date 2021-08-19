Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $1,499,845 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,616,000.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,334. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

