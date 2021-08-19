D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301,499 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 2.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $70,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. 39,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.