Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.48

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 3520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

