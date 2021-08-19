Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Daily Journal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of DJCO traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.05. 1,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $416.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.15. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.