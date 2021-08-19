Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

