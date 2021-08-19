Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

