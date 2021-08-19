Dakota Wealth Management Has $796,000 Holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.54% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BREZ stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

