Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,426 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

