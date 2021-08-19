Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.26. 62,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

