Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.44. 97,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86. The firm has a market cap of $228.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

