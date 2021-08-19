Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,816 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.15% of Danaher worth $296,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

