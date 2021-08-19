Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.99

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €59.99 ($70.58) and traded as high as €65.19 ($76.69). Danone shares last traded at €65.00 ($76.47), with a volume of 1,580,535 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

