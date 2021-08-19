DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Volume Hits $2.92 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00004296 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.62 or 1.00157354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00906981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.32 or 0.00710387 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

