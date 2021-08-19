Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

DQ stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 35,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

