Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

DQ stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,261. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

