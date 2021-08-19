Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.85. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.