Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Up 38.9% in July

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.01. 1,206,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,177. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

