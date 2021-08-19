Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Sells $5,326,300.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DAR opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.