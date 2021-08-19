Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells $765,100.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.65 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

