Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.65 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

