DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

