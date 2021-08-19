Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 6.7%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 40,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,437,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.