DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 296,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,193. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

