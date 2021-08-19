Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,619. The stock has a market cap of $181.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

