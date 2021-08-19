Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 292,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

