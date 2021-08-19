Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,174. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

