DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $4,219.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001115 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035184 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00032403 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,547,154 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

