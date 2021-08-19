Deere & Company (DE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $371.61 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $189.38 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

