Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $124.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.