Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,602,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.63.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

