Delta Asset Management LLC TN Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

ABBV traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.80. 169,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.