Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali reported wider loss in the second quarter. The company possesses an impressive portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda to advance its pipeline. It has collaborated with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease, which provides the company with an influx of cash and support the development of the candidate. However, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio and most of its candidates are years away from commercialization. Hence, any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock worth $13,021,494. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.