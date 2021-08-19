Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

