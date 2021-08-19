Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of LON:DLN traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,700 ($48.34). The company had a trading volume of 159,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,999. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,542.08. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.59%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.