Desjardins Raises Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Price Target to C$20.50

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGMF opened at $18.00 on Monday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.