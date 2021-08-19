Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives $164.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.