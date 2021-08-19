Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE opened at €18.92 ($22.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.89. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

