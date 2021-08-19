Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,641.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,641 ($47.57) and last traded at GBX 3,624.50 ($47.35), with a volume of 1691015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,626.50 ($47.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £84.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,512.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 in the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

