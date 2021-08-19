DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist Securities

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.