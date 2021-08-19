DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $51,852.20 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $51,852.20 or 1.11533382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $27.89 million and approximately $122,234.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00144088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00150219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.14 or 0.99907174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00920693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.34 or 0.06754832 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 538 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.