Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,729 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $461.57. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,040. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $475.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.66.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

