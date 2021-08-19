Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 2,826 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 112.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $17.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $653.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,222. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $658.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $575.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,202,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

