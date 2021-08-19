DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DLocal stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22.

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

