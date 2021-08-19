DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22. DLocal has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

