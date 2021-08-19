DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

BOOM stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.12 million, a PE ratio of 269.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DMC Global by 51.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DMC Global by 105,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 81.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 25.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.