Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

